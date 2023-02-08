LCF to hold online conference on psychology applied to fashion

The London College of Fashion at the University of the Arts London has announced that it will hold an online conference on psychology applied to fashion, set to take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

During the conference, a group of national and international researchers will explore themes such as dress, the self, and psychological well-being, consumer behaviour in a fashion context, and psychology and fashion sustainability to find out what role fashion and the fashion industry plays in people’s daily lives.

In addition, the researchers will discuss the themes psychological well-being and mental health in the fashion industry workforce and new trends in fashion psychology research.

Those interested in holding a short presentation about research on one of the topics, must submit a 500-word abstract by February 15 at the latest.

The online conference will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 1 PM to 5 PM.

Tickets are free. One must simply reserve a virtual spot via the Eventbrite link which can be found on the LCF website and also on the school LinkedIn page.