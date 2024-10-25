LCF’s Centre for Sustainable Fashion wins KE award

The UK-based international knowledge exchange association PraxisAuril has announced the winners of its annual KE awards, which this year included the London College of Fashion (LCF) at the University of the Arts London (UAL).

The Centre for Sustainable Fashion at LCF, UAL has been awarded the KE award for Sustainability Collaboration of the Year. The London fashion institution announced the news via a post on its LinkedIn page.

The award ‘recognises the incredible work of the Centre for Sustainable Fashion's Fashion Values initiative, which focuses on driving sustainable practices, education, and innovation across the global fashion industry,’ the post read.

LCF Centre for Sustainable Fashion named Sustainability Collaboration of the Year

The Centre for Sustainable Fashion (CSF) is a research, education and knowledge exchange centre based at LCF. By collaborating with universities, businesses, and other organisations around the world, it aims to 'shape and contribute to Fashion Design for Sustainability as a field of study,' the CSF website reads.

Furthermore, at the centre LCF provokes, challenges, and questions the status quo in fashion. This way doing its part in creating a fashion system 'that recognises its ecological context and honours equity', utilising transformation design to 'cross-reference fashion’s ecological, social, economic, and cultural agendas'.

The Sustainability Collaboration of the Year award is sponsored by the UK Alliance for Sustainability Leadership in Education (EAUC).

“This recognition highlights the importance of collaboration in addressing the environmental and social challenges facing our world today,” the LinkedIn update shared by LCF read.

It continued: “CSF [LCF’s Centre for Sustainable Fashion, editor’s note.] continues to lead the way in sustainable fashion education, empowering the next generation of fashion leaders to create meaningful change.”