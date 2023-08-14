LCI Barcelona graduating class 2023 presents collections

The students of the graduating class in fashion design at educational institution LCI Barcelona in Spain presented their final collections at the beginning of July. The graduation show took place at LCI Barcelona’s new campus.

LCI Barcelona’s graduating students presented a total of 43 fashion collections on the improvised runway located on the new, but still unfinished campus.

Students showcased 32 womenswear collections, 10 menswear collections and one genderless collection which all matched the theme of ‘longing’ that the students had chosen.

A concept, an idea and a feeling, which ended up generating the final title of the fashion show, "Hâlô", inspired by the Latin etymological root of the same term. It was apparent from the fabrics and stitches with which each one of the students had ended up giving shape to their designs, that they each had tried to reinterpret the concept in their own way.

Credits: “Hâlô”, the graduation show by LCI Barcelona's class of 2023.IMAGE COURTESY OF LCI BARCELONA.

Graduate Julia Crusells wins best LCI Barcelona fashion collection 2023

During the awards ceremony, the school announced which 10 LCI Barcelona graduate fashion collections had been selected to be the best. A special mention was reserved for student Julia Crusells who won best collection 2023.