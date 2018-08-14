Leanne Marshall to skip New York Fashion Week

Former Project Runway winner, Leanne Marshall has confirmed that after 10 years on the catwalk she is to skip New York Fashion Week this September in order to focus on developing a “more intimate, personal connection with her consumer”.

With previous collections featuring around 40 full ready-to-wear looks, Marshall’s spring/summer 2019 collection will instead comprise of 10 to 12 “thoughtful pieces in her feminine ethereal style,” said the designer in a press statement.

In addition, Marshall added that she is looking to make her collections “more accessible” to her consumers and will be using the funds to push both direct-to-consumer initiatives as well as growing her retail business.

By not doing a formal presentation, catwalk show or event during fashion week, Marshall stated that she will also be “re-channelling her energy into focusing on her loyal brides,” as she continues to push forward with developing her growing wedding gown business.

Marshall has become known for her feminine and timeless elegance, as well as her sustainable approach to design, with each dress made in New York using on the best sustainable materials, and it is hoped by skipping fashion week she can place the emphasis back on her consumers.

Image: courtesy of Leanne Marshall