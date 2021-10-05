Lee unveils new autumn campaign, LeeOriginals

American denim brand Lee has revealed its new advertising campaign LeeOriginals, created to honour the brand’s “trailblazing spirit”.

Produced in collaboration with photographer and creative director, Mark Seliger, the campaign aims to highlight the brand’s continued support of trailblazers, with the brand stating it chose the campaign’s team based on their messages and “original” persona.

“This campaign embraces optimism, authenticity and tenacity - characteristics that are inherent to the Lee brand and shared with our consumers,” said Brigid Stevens, senior director of marketing at Lee US, in a press release. “Originality has always driven innovation and fueled creativity, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Mark and Arianne. Their abilities to capture and celebrate the unique character and personality of each cast member reflects what has always made Lee original… the stories behind those who wear them.”

To further display this message, the campaign features a number of rising stars in the industry, including Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse, American model Levi Dylan, Nigerian-American singer Annahstasia Enuke and more. Each individual stars in their own video that highlights their view on originality, with the pieces featured on the campaign’s dedicated page within Lee’s website.

“Working together with Lee was a perfect combination of modern and legacy,” explained Mark Seliger. “We picked our cast because of who they are and their reflection of personality and style. The idea was to find a common thread in composition and let these amazing people take it from there.”

The digital side of the campaign is now online via Lee’s social media platforms and YouTube. The brand will also be placing a curated out-of-home experience in select creative neighbourhoods throughout New York City.