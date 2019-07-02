Levi’s launches its first-ever TV collab with ‘Stranger Things’

In celebration of Netflix’s latest season of “Stranger Things” — which will be available for viewers on July 4 — Levi’s has teamed up with the television show to create a capsule collection of men’s and women’s products, many of which will be seen on characters Eleven and Dustin in its third season.

According to an announcement from Levi’s corporate blog, Levi’s went into its archives to create ‘80s-era designs for the collection, since “Stranger Things” is set in 1985. The denim company’s design team also worked closely with the costume designers of the television show to create authentic looks for the aforementioned characters.

“When the ‘Stranger Things’ opportunity slid across my desk, my nose started to bleed,” said Levi’s senior vice president of innovation Jonathan Cheung in a statement. “Being able to work on some of the costumes with their amazing designers was another level of collaboration.”

The 18-piece collection, which is available online and Levi’s stores now, features T-shirts, shirts, jeans, denim jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more ranging from 25 USD to 148 USD.

