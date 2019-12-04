Levi's teams up with Cooperative Porto Alegre for recycled denim collection

Levi's has launched a handmade denim accessories collection in partnership with Cooperative Porto Alegre, a non-profit organization that provides job training for vulnerable people, including the homeless, refugees and asylum seekers.

The Levi’s x Coop Porto Alegre capsule collection, which will be available to purchase in selected Levi’s stores and on its website, comprises a selection of tote bags, large pouches and pencil cases made from excess Levi’s denim and fabrics and repurposed in Porto Alegre workshops.

All net proceeds from the collection will be donated directly back to Porto Alegre to further support the organisation’s work.

Founded in 2001, Porto Alegre is a social cooperative based in Rovigo, Italy, that works to support the most vulnerable members of society, including the homeless, people with health issues, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The partnership is part of a programme established by Levi Strauss over the past three years to support organisations that are providing critical services and assistance to refugees. The programme, which is focused largely in Europe, works with refugees at many different stages, from displacement and disruption to resettlement and longer-term community integration.

The US denim maker’s partnership with the Porto Alegre centres in the tailoring and dress-making workshop founded by fashion designer Rita Cassetta. The workshop will provide pre-professional training for refugees and asylum seekers, many of whom have worked as tailors and dressmakers in their countries of origin.

Adele Ballotta, senior director ecommerce, site merchandising and operations at Levi Strauss & Co Europe, said: “At Levi Strauss & Co, we’ve always believed that how we make our products is just as important as what we make. The Levi’s x Porto Alegre collection is an example of that belief and of our commitment to being a force for positive change in our communities.

"Every piece is unique, just like the story of the person who made it, and 100 percent of the net proceeds from the collection will be donated directly back to Porto Alegre. We’re passionate about the work Porto Alegre is doing and proud to support their mission.”