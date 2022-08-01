Levi’s to relaunch SilverTab collection through Kohl’s

American brand Levi’s has revealed it will be relaunching its ‘90s SilverTab collection for a limited time, exclusively through omnichannel retailer Kohl’s.

Available via Kohl’s and Levi’s online stores, the collection’s reintroduction includes baggy and relaxed denim styles for women, men and kids, with each silhouette refreshed for the new generation of shoppers.

The capsule additionally includes overall pants, denim jackets, graphic tees, crewnecks, fleece hoodies, flannel shirts and accessories.

Available until January 2023, the SilverTab capsule will also hold a prominent place in 600 Kohl’s stores, with an in-store experience designed to highlight the style’s 90s origins.

It builds on Kohl’s efforts to boost its product portfolio, specifically in its premium and style-led casual denim offering.

“Over the years, Kohl’s and Levi’s have built an incredible partnership that has brought the brand’s most popular styles and collections to millions of Kohl’s customers across the country,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer, in a release.

Murray continued: “The relaunch of the iconic SilverTab collection is an exciting next chapter in our history together, bringing back the denim styles and fits that were worn and loved by a generation, now again more popular than ever.”