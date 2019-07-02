Levi Strauss announces 2025 sustainability pledge

Levi Strauss is getting serious about sustainability. The American heritage denim brand has partnered with International Finance Corporation (IFC) on a 2.3 million dollar cooperation agreement to meet corporate objectives regarding reducing greenhouse gas emissions and water usage.

According to a company statement, Levi Strauss has set science-based targets for itself. The company intends to achieve a 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and use 100 percent renewable energy throughout its facilities, as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent throughout its global supply chain by 2025.

"At Levi Strauss & Co., we’re not just about making great clothes — we’re about making great clothes in a sustainable way," the statement reads. "By doing what’s right for the planet, we create a business that’s as durable as the products we make."

IFC will help Levi Strauss to meet its goals through working with 42 suppliers and mills, implementing renewable energy and water-reducing tactics.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the IFC to help achieve our science-based climate targets and benefit our vendors and their communities,” Levi's executive vice president, global product and supply chain, Liz O’Neill, said. “We hope this program can also benefit others in the apparel industry and help reduce our collective footprint.”

Picture:Levi's Off the Cuff blog