LFW boosts young talent through new partnerships

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) has partnered WeWork and IMG Reliance for a fashion incubation program has in order to support young talent and provide them with relevant opportunities to grow within the fashion industry. This is expected to push up growth and create opportunities to network and learn from peers in diverse fields of creativity and business.

The aim is to help young designers be part of a larger progressive movement that WeWork provides with access to cross industry learning which is missing in the fashion industry. This is an exclusive opportunity for young designers to access space at WeWork in Mumbai or Gurgaon for a period of three months.

The Fashion Incubation Program is a natural extension of WeWork’s mission to empower creators. It stems from the idea of creating a fashion and design hub, where upcoming creative entrepreneurs will be given the chance to turn their ideas into reality at the WeWork office spaces, through much-needed infrastructure and networking opportunities. The program will run parallel across Mumbai and Gurgaon with 80 designers who would be given the opportunity to use the WeWork space. The program will run for a year till February next year in 4 batches of 20 designers each.

Through this partnership, LFW aims at taking yet another step towards helping the next generation of fashion talent with a workspace that allows creativity to flow and pathbreaking ideas to manifest without worrying about the necessities says Jaspreet Chandok, head of fashion at IMG Reliance.