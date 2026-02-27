LFW FW26 color trends: Gothic black, army green, creamy winter white and more
At LFW FW26, the dominant mood was undeniably subdued. Black led the way, with burgundy and brown offering variations. Army green, already prominent in pre-fall 2026 and at NYFW FW26, maintained its influence, reinforcing utilitarian aesthetics. Grey re-emerged as a key player in sharp, tailored suiting, while pairings of navy and sky blue provided a refreshing seasonal counterpoint.
Amid the many alternative and avant-garde looks, an impractical yet striking creamy winter white, worn head-to-toe, stood out as a showstopping contrast that lifted multiple runways.
Neo-gothic black
Black was the predominant color on the runways. In many cases it was used for clothing with a Neo-Gothic feel. The lace, tulle, embroidery and ribbon trims were no doubt inspired by the new film version of Emily Brontë’s brooding masterpiece, ‘Wuthering Heights
Creamy winter white
London designers used luxurious fabrics, silk, faux fur, cashmere and mohair for sophisticated creamy winter white separates. A silk jumpsuit from Patrick Mcdowell had 1930’s detailing. A wool coat at Edeline Lee had long fringes while another wool coat at Joseph had marabou trimmed cuffs.
The groutfit returns
Designers drew inspiration from classic menswear, reimagining tailored separates and sharp suits in grey wool fabrics. At Erdem, a grey herringbone jacket featured deliberately unfinished seams, paired with a coordinating pleated skirt left unhemmed. In a similar vein, Emilia Wickstead presented a Prince of Wales check skirt edged with a raw hem.
Army green
Army green emerged as a standout shade across several London runways, establishing itself as a versatile neutral for utilitarian-inspired looks. Sinead Gorey presented a crew-neck sweatshirt in a technical fabric, with shoulder epaulettes, paired with coordinating trousers, and cinched at the waist with a basque-style corset. Meanwhile, Simone Rocha teamed up with Adidas Originals to deliver designs that blended functional utility with an athletic edge.
Shades of brown
Designers used shades of brown to color garments with texture including knit, crochet, tweed and wool. At Joseph, a dark brown ladder stitched top and skirt was given a pop of burgundy with a velvet belt. Agro Studio mixed and matched a variety of plaid, nailhead and flecked tweeds in brown and pale yellow.
Blue and navy
Amid a sea of darks and monotones, splashes of navy and sky blue felt like a visual reset on London’s runways. Bora Aksu and Yasuko Furuta of Toga embraced a layered aesthetic, while Alex S Yu added depth with navy tulle trim and a dark denim overlay on a long, crinkled blue striped shirt dress.
Is burgundy the new black?
A deep burgundy emerged as a refined, atmospheric alternative to black, effectively establishing itself as a modern monotone. At Temperley London, a coordinated dress and coat made a striking statement, each adorned with an elaborate botanical floral print. Meanwhile,the Burberry show closed LFW FW26 with a series of looks in shades of burgundy.