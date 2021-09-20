LFW SS22: Rejina Pyo

Set in the London Aquatic Centre, Rejina Pyo’s show opened with a diving presentation from Team GB Olympic divers followed by a bold collection of effortlessly casual daywear.

Silhouettes ranged from bodycon dresses to oversized trench coats and loose shirts, presenting differing perspectives of clothing representing femininity. Gathered camis and form-fitting dresses contrasted silk chiffon blouses and flowing, wide-legged trousers, while other items were constructed using intricate intarsia knitting techniques.

Image: Rejina Pyo

Mix and match shorts and cami tops provided a varied alternative to that of more sculpted pieces, with sailor collars and structured coats offering diverse layering options next to the more simplistic items.

Image: Rejina Pyo

A denim two-piece stood its ground against the array of vibrant dress designs and loose-fitting pieces, a distinct representation of Pyo’s organic Italian denim craft. Its exaggerated collar and oversized belt buckle were reminiscent of typical 70’s design elements, a quality that was carried through several looks in the collection. Sized up knitted tank tops further accentuated the retro essence, alongside vintage-like prints used throughout dresses.

Swimwear was also featured in the lineup, with a two-toned colour scheme making up the poolside arrangement. Items included were crafted using Italian recycled nylon, representing Pyo’s commitment to sustainable techniques.

Vivid and neon colours were placed among the more natural, earthy tones, while deep blue denim pieces were also scattered throughout the line. Prints consisted of photo collages that were captured on past trips to New York and Seoul by Pyo, including an unusual print of trash bags used for a casual t-shirt. Other items held more surreal motifs, including a cami dress printed with images of everyday objects, like chairs, cars and even a cartoon mouse.

Image: Rejina Pyo

New footwear and accessories were also among the offering, with summer shoe designs delivering an added sleekness to the overall line. Styles included a squared toe leather flip flop, chunky rubber slides and a two-strap platform sandal, with some extra fluffy additions included in the mix. Bags brought the collection’s dynamics even further, with bright transparent clutches standing alongside enlargened frayed straw totes.

The closing look came in the form of a totally sheer, mesh dress sprinkled in sparkles that cascaded down the form-fitting silhouette emphasising its simplistic shape. The cami came in great contrast to the other more vivid and eccentric looks, though still provided a strong glimpse of Pyo’s take on femininity.

Image: Rejina Pyo

Image: Rejina Pyo