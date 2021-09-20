LFW SS22: Temperley London

Through a wanderlust inducing digital presentation, Temperley London displayed its new spring/summer 2022 collection that combined its signature bohemian character with the 70’s pattern and decoration movement. The ultra-feminine line draws inspiration from Agatha Christie’s book-turned-film, Death on the Nile, using exotic mosaic prints and sensual romantic pieces that mirrored the classic ’70s fashion exhibited in the film.

Drafting a defined line through spring and summer, the luxury house introduced the collection as two parts with each representing the individual season’s essence. The spring selection featured warm hues of ochre yellows, seashell whites and iris blue. Influenced by Death on the Nile, pieces reflected safari-like outfits such as a relaxed denim two piece and a flowing jumpsuit, that proposed some casual options.

Image: Temperley London, Carla Guler

For the summer, designs still clung to the travelling spirit but implemented airier, lightweight pieces created for long summer days. Hand painted prints, trompe l’oeil ribbon designs and deft collages defined the character of the selection, with pattern inspiration drawn from the late feminist artist, Miriam Schapiro. Blue and pink tones collided with citrus hues for the beachy collection, featuring a range of cotton sundresses and kaftans at the core of the line.

Items contrasted between daywear to eveningwear, with heavily embellished pieces standing alongside more casual styles. Gingham suits and loose-fitted dresses offered a variation to the intricately designed gowns, each showcasing unique patterns combining delicate sewing techniques with exotic print work. A statement Palmae print brought a dynamic feature to the table, blending zebra print with wicker rattan texture resulting in a fascinating design.

Image: Temperley London, Carla Guler

Image: Temperley London, Carla Guler

Image: Temperley London, Carla Guler

Image: Temperley London, Carla Guler