LFW SS25 Top Color Combinations

Pink +

Priya Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia SS25 Credits: Ahluwalia SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Paul Costelloe

Paul Costelloe SS25 Credits: Costelloe SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams SS25 Credits: Ashley Williams SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Feben

Feben SS25 Credits: Feben SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Blue +

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu SS25 Credits: Bora Aksu SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Chet Lo

Chet Lo SS25 Credits: Chet Lo SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

JW Anderson

JW Anderson SS25 Credits: JW Anderson SS25©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead SS25 Credits: Wickstead SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Green +

Charlie Constantinou

Charlie Constantinou SS25 Credits: Constantinou SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry SS25 Credits: Burberry SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Johanna Parv

Johanna Parv SS25 Credits: Johanna Parv SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem SS25 Credits: Erdem SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Orange +

Toga: designer, Yasuko Furuta

Toga SS25 Credits: Toga SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Mark Fast

Mark Fast SS25 Credits: Mark Fast SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Feben

Feben SS25 Credits: Feben SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Buerlangma: designer, QiQi Yuan

Buerlangma SS25 Credits: Buerlangma SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Grey+

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead SS25 Credits: Emilia Wickstead SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Erdem

Erdem SS25 Credits: Erdem SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams SS25 Credits: Ashley Williams SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry SS25 Credits: Burberry SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The mark of a skilled designer is the ability to mix colors together in unexpected ways. From Ahluwalia and Ashley Williams to Burberry and Bora Aksu, this aptitude was showcased on the runways of LFW SS25 to great effect. The Pantone Color Institute predicted ten standout colors for LFW SS25 in an “idiosyncratic palette,” that included “a strong chromatic foundation with energetic accents for moments of magic.” Here are five color combinations that resonated during the week, expressing a much-needed dose of optimism and personal freedom.Look 18: a long body-conscious knit dress with twisted spaghetti straps in a pink, white and pale blue space-dyed pattern over a multi-colored bra. Black boots accessorized the look.Look 27: a pale pink halter-neck maxi sundress with an extra wide pale green leather belt, yellow, green and pink striped socks and pink platform sandals.Look 27: a sleeveless mini-dress with collaged materials in pink, white and blue under clear plastic.Look 10: a fitted pink cotton blouse with thin white stripes and front pleats matched to a below the knee skirt with a slit in gold sequins. Accessories included white oval earrings and black and white polka dot pumps.Look 8: a pale blue and navy print dress with a high-low hem over double layers of lace Swiss-dot net in navy and a short navy single-breasted jacket trimmed with Swiss-dot net on the sleeves.Look 26: a crew neck short sleeved top in a spikey knit and a matching mini skirt, both in an ombré mix of cobalt blue and grey. Silver sandals finished the look.Look 11: a dark blue ribbed knit sweater and an olive-green leather outsized skater skirt with black ankle boots.Look 8: a maxi-length dress with a gored skirt in navy and a pale blue bodice without sides. Flat black sandals accessorized the look.Look 2: a jacket in an ombré of pale green and olive technical fabric over a matching mini skirt, darker green pants and black and silver sneakers.Look 30: pale green pants with ankle zippers under an army green military style jacket and shoulder bag with dark pink sandals.Look 15: a pale green shirt with a hidden placket and shoulder vents over a green skirt with a black trim, dark green bike shorts, a pale green broad headband, dark and pale green socks and dark green ankle boots.Look 12: a long sleeveless sheath dress in crinkled satin with a dark green, grass green, ivory and blue print with a long mid-toned pink shawl attached to one shoulder. Accessories included black brogue monk shoes and a cream-colored handbag.Look 33: a cream colored rib knit strapless top with a space dyed trim over a beige tank top, an ivory bubble hem mini skirt and orange pants. Metallic flats finished the look.Look 32: orange denim destroyed jacket and jeans over a light green crochet bodysuit and ivory sandals.Look 7: a bright orange blouse with a yellow insert and a slashed front with a copper colored ruched skirt with a flounced hem. Accessories included black pumps with red disc embellishments.Look 10: a silver sleeveless knee-length dress with pom poms in orange, red and pink.Look 7: light grey Bermuda shorts and a matching long and wide tie was shown with a shirt in a dark green, lime green, blue and white geometric print. Flat black fringed sandals finished the look.Look 33: a grey sleeveless ribbed henley and grey pinstriped pants under a bright green dress with a high low hem and diamante embellishment. Accessories included shoulder duster earrings and black brogues.Look 31: a light grey three-button jacket with shoulder pad detailing and a small round collar was worn with a mini skirt in brown and tan, black gloves and ballet slippers and long striped socks in grey, tan and white stripes.Look 5: a short grey cape with technical details and a lighter grey marabou trim with low slung olive green pants, a white shoulder bag and burgundy slides.