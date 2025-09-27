LFW SS26: Mithridate delivered this season’s ‘London Look’
Though based in Guangzhou, China, Daniel Fletcher’s second collection for Mithridate tapped directly into both modern and heritage British style codes.
Social media has recently popularized the term ‘Britcore’ - a blend of English countryside charm and the raw energy of London streetwear. Fletcher captured the essence flawlessly, pairing preppy rugby shirts, street-smart jackets, and sturdy masculine footwear with knee-length skirts adorned in sequins and delicate feminine details.
For example, look 11 combined a cropped, double-collared rugby shirt with a timeless brown leather jacket, styled alongside a low-rise green sequined skirt, finished with a frayed underskirt and rope-tied waistband.
A pink suede overnight bag delivered an unexpected pop of color to the look.
Variations on the theme included a navy pleated-front Harrington jacket shown with a skirt covered in burgundy sequins and a low-slung logo belt, plus a cream one-button tuxedo blazer and a cream skirt with green floral decals.
In other cases the slim skirt was replaced with a puff ball, another of London’s key styles.Mary Jane-style sneakers, ghillie loafers, and high-vamp pumps, shown with and without socks, finished the looks.