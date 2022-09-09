LFW to go ahead next week following Queen's death, but Burberry cancels show

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has said London Fashion Week will go ahead next week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

In a statement on Thursday evening seen by The Independent, BFC said: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment.”

BFC said shows and presentations of collections can continue, but recommended against events such as openings or parties as the UK enters a 10-day period of mourning for the Queen.

Burberry cancels LFW show

While the fashion week will go ahead, British luxury giant Burberry has opted to cancel its show next week as “a mark of respect”.

A spokesperson for the brand told The Independent: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our Spring/Summer 2023 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London.”

Other British fashion companies have announced store closures on Friday as a show of respect, including luxury handbag maker Mulberry and department store chain Selfridges.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday after a 70-year reign.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday evening: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

There has been an outpouring of tributes on social media from the fashion world following the news.

Designer Paul Smith said he will “remain forever grateful for her championing of the British arts and industry”, while the British Fashion Council remembered her “effortless style, charm and sense of fun” and “her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation”.