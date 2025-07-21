Lidewij Edelkoort keynotes TEX+ 2025 awards in the UK

The TEX+ 2025 Awards were announced last night at the Triangle Building, Chelsea College of Arts, spotlighting the UK’s most promising textile graduates. The ceremony, which drew leading figures from the design world including Orla Kiely and Zandra Rhodes, featured a keynote address from renowned trend forecaster Lidewij Edelkoort, marking her first public UK appearance in years.

“The future is incredibly bright,” said Edelkoort, praising a generation of students "courageously confronting the major challenges of our time – rethinking materials, reshaping systems, and reviving crafts."

Previously known as Texprint, TEX+ continues its 50-year legacy of supporting emerging talent across fashion, interiors, and materials innovation. This year’s finalists were selected from top UK institutions including Central Saint Martins, Glasgow School of Art, and Manchester School of Art. Awards recognised achievements in creativity, sustainability, technical excellence and market potential.

Among this year’s winners was Beth Lingard of Leeds Arts University, who received multiple prizes including the Sanderson Art in Industry Prize and the Sahara Prize. Amber Fry (Central Saint Martins) took home both the Sustainability Prize and the Mary Restieaux Prize, while Esme Whitton (UWE Bristol) was awarded a mentorship with Liberty Fabrics.

Also honoured were Severina Seidl (Royal School of Needlework), Aidan Morris (Glasgow School of Art), and Yingruo Cao (London College of Fashion), among others.

TEX+ Chair Jeremy Somers praised the calibre of the 2025 cohort: “These designers are not only technically skilled but also tackling urgent conversations in design today – from sustainability to identity. The TEX+ prizes are a chance to recognise that, and to help propel these voices into the industry.”

TEX+ alumni have gone on to work with leading brands including Chanel, Nike and Liberty, with celebrated designers like Margo Selby and Emma J Shipley among its ranks.