LIM College announces student-produced fashion show 2024

Fashion business school LIM College in New York City has announced the date and location for the 2024 edition of its annual student-produced fashion show which aims to bring New York City’s emerging fashion talent and the industry together.

The show is being planned, produced and executed in full by LIM College’s current students and will showcase ‘emerging New York City designers, especially those who design with diversity and inclusivity in mind’, as per a press release shared by the school.

It will take place on Friday, April 19 2024 at the Glasshouse, an event centre in New York City, at 6 pm Eastern Standard Time. The proceeds of the event will be donated to non-profit organisation the Verma Foundation, which supports cancer patients experiencing hair loss, providing them with high-quality wig caps.

A student-produced event supported by industry mentors

In the organisation and producing of the event, LIM students will receive guidance from industry mentors that are themselves LIM alumni, including Joshua Danforth, senior director of visual merchandising capabilities at Walmart, Gina Mercatili, visual production supervisor-windows and special store projects for Bloomingdale’s, and Lulu Palmer, founder of creative agency Haus Eleven, among others.

Commenting on the news in a press release, Ron Marshall, LIM College president, said in a statement: “While the students are elevating the experience this year, we are also creating exclusive opportunities for leading brands and organisations within fashion and retail to meet emerging talent within the business."

He continued: “This includes not only top students in the business of fashion at LIM, but also emerging local design talent in New York. Any industry organisation that wants to tap into who and what is next within fashion will find value in attending this year’s LIM Fashion Show.”

LIM College also announced honorary event chairs for the fashion show which include Elliot Carlyle, founder of Current.ly Global and a consultant for the fashion and jewellery industry, award-winning American supermodel, body advocate, and founder of the True Beauty Foundation Emme, and Natasha Verma, new anchor at Fox5NY amd founder of the Verma Foundation.