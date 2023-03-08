LIM College opens applications for student summer course

The New York based LIM College has announced the opening of applications for its Summer Fashion Academy pre-college program, an opportunity for high school students to explore career paths in fashion business and whether this school is the right match for them.

For the summer program, a combination of online and in-person courses and workshops will be held between July 10 and August 3 this year. Students have the possibility to choose between a 16-day course, called The Business of Fashion, with the convenience of gaining three LIM college credit hours, or four-day non-credit workshops.

The course consists of a broad spectrum of topics, from marketing and event management to sustainability and entrepreneurship, coming at a price of 1,259 dollars.

Workshops cover the individual topics fashion merchandising, digital design, fashion styling, fashion media, business startup, as well as marketing and public relations and will contain field trips, exploring the Garment District, 5th Avenue retail flagships, and more fashion-related spots around the city. The prices will range from 195 to 275 dollars.

LIM College was founded in 1939 in Manhattan and is a women-led private institution that offers bachelor’s, master’s and associate degree programs on the scope of global business of fashion and lifestyle. Previous students have come from more than 20 different states in the United States as well as nations including Brazil, Japan, China, and India.