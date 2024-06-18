LIM College to introduce paid internship policy

In a bid to dismantle workforce barriers for students, New York’s LIM College has introduced a new policy that would require compensation for internships and co-operative work experiences at minimum wage or above.

The rule applies to companies offering in-person, remote and hybrid internships and experiences, with the policy to be phased in over three years, beginning this autumn. By the academic year of 2026 to 2027, the college is planning for the requirement to cover all students.

After highlighting the importance of such experiences in the development of students’ professional skills, LIM College president, Ron Marshall, said in a release: “Unpaid internships can create significant barriers for many students, particularly those from underrepresented, first-generation or low-income backgrounds who can be locked out of coveted pre-career experiences if they lack the financial resources to accommodate unpaid experiences.”

Marshall added that through the new policy, the college is hoping to create “a more equitable and supportive environment” for students and, for employers, “more diverse talent pipelines”.

The college’s provost Scott Carnz further noted that the institution was committed to working with employers to prepare for the transition, including information sessions dedicated to helping them move towards a paid internship model.