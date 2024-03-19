LIM College’s Fashion Education Foundation to honour Todd Snyder, Elizabeth Marcuse

NYC fashion business school LIM College has announced that it will honour fashion designer Todd Snyder with its annual Fashion Forward Award, as well as its own president emeritus, Elizabeth Marcuse through its Fashion Education Foundation (FEF).

The two honorees will receive their awards at a special FEF cocktail event and silent auction on May 1, in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Elizabeth Marcuse is being honoured for her impact on LIM’s current and former students. She led the college as president from 2002 to 2023. During this time, LIM College expanded its academic offering with master degrees in fashion business as well as a range of other programmes.

Moreover, thanks to Marcuse’s efforts the US institution now has “a student body that today is more racially, ethnically, and geographically diverse and inclusive of socioeconomic differences than at any other time in the College’s history,” the press release sent out by the school reads.

LIM Fashion Education Foundation: Elizabeth Marcuse, Todd Snyder to be honoured with award

Menswear designer Todd Snyder, who founded his eponymous brand in 2011, is being celebrated for his contributions to men’s fashion. He “inspired a new wave of trendsetting men’s fashion”, as per the school.

In addition GQ described him as “The Man Who Taught Men to LOve Clothes”, and Snyder has been nominated twice for the CFDA’s Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He has also been a finalist for the US Vogue Fashion Fund, which is co-organised by the CFDA

Commenting on the news in a statement, Arnold Cohen, president of the LIM FEF board of directors, said: “We are thrilled to recognize Liz and Todd with Fashion Forward Awards this year. Not only are both of them incredibly accomplished in the industry, but they also have served our organisation in many ways over the years.”

He continued: “They are truly dedicated to the LIM FEF’s mission, which is to raise and administer funds for scholarships and educational enhancements that benefit LIM College students. Our vision is that these scholarship recipients will go on to become strong leaders, global thinkers, and entrepreneurs in the business of fashion.”

LIM College’s Fashion Education Foundation was founded in 1977 and aims to raise money to provide scholarships and other potential support to the College’s students. This fundraising happens through the generous support of individuals, alumni, corporate sponsors, and through special events.