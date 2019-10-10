Little Mistress launches sustainable packaging

Little Mistress has announced the launch of ‘eco-friendly’ packaging that the British fashion brand will roll-out from 15 October.

All items after that date will be shipped in new mailing bags made from Green Polyethylene (Green PE) which the brand claims are CO2 negative, renewable, recyclable and sustainable.

Green PE is a plastic produced from sugarcane, a renewable raw material, as opposed to traditional polyethylene which is made from fossil sourced raw materials such as oil or natural gas. Additionally, Green PE helps to reduce greenhouse carbon emissions by capturing and fixing CO2 from the atmosphere during its production.

Mark Ashton, Little Mistress CEO, said in a statement: “We’re proud to announce the launch of our new mailing bags made entirely from Green PE - a bio-based thermoplastic resin that comes from sugarcane ethanol. We believe every step helps towards making the fashion industry and our planet greener.”

This year, Little Mistress launched its “Better Together” campaign in collaboration with the charity Norwood and its #PartyGuiltFree sustainable capsule collections with Amy Neville, Ashley James and Zara McDermott.