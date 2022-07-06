Loanhood peer-to-peer rental platform to launch this week

Loanhood, a new peer-to-peer platform described by its founders as “like Depop but rental” is set to launch a subscription-free app on July 7.

The rental app, launching on Apple and Android, states that “every garment matters,” and it will be a gender-inclusive service allowing people to list items or looks as womenswear, menswear or ungendered from the high street, vintage, handmade or cult brands.

Loanhood is also encouraging users to “loan a look - rent cool not just clothes,” where the loaner styles two or more items to rent them out together.

Loanhood is founded by three female former fashion industry insiders, former model Jade McSorley, graphic designer Jen Charon and model agent Lucy Hall, Loanhood has developed a community of fashion lovers and indie brands pre-launch, “who are equally as passionate about the planet as their personal style”.

Commenting on the concept, McSorley said in a statement: “Loanhood is a fashion rental app for everybody’s wardrobes. When you think about rental you think about renting for occasions, weddings and parties etc, but what we’re trying to do at Loanhood is make rental your everyday choice instead of buying something new for wherever you’re going. It might be going to the park with friends, it might be going to a gig or a festival - you would rent it instead.”

The platform also aims to support emerging designers by offering them a platform to rent out pieces from smaller collections “so they can go wild with what they’re creating,” adds McSorley.

Commenting on joining Loanhood, LoveT designer Natasha Mays, said: “The great thing about Loanhood is that it gives you the opportunity to meet new designers and creators - they all have different skills that we can learn from and collaborate together on.

“This is the first experience I’ve had where you can come together online and actually see who’s behind the clothes. I think that’s what drew me to Loanhood - it’s genuine, and the people behind these clothes really care about what they’re doing, who’s wearing them, and how accessible it is.”

The Loanhood app will be available to download from the App Store and Play Store from July 7.