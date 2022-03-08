Loewe collaborates with performance brand On

Luxury fashion house Loewe has collaborated with On, the performance running brand, on a limited-edition capsule collection of shoes and apparel “designed for modern adventure”.

The collaboration, which marks On’s first with a luxury fashion house, has been described by the running brand as “luxury heritage craft meets Swiss technology,” and reimagines established craft skills, combining a focus on sustainability with an emphasis on applying the handmade to technical pieces.

Image: Loewe x On by Gray Sorrenti

Loewe x On launches on March 9 and feature’s On’s Cloudventure and Cloudrock performance shoes for men and women in five colourways - Gradient Khaki, Gradient Grey, Gradient Blue, Gradient Orange and Space Blue.

The shoes feature On’s trademark technologies, the Missiongrip rubber outsole and the Speedboard mid-sole hidden plate, as well as a recycled polyester upper, hand-pressed marbled outsoles, brass eyelets and a matte or iridescent mudguard.

Loewe launches sneaker and apparel collection with On

Image: Loewe x On by Gray Sorrenti

Accompanying the outdoor footwear is six ready-to-wear pieces for women and seven for men, each built with On’s performance properties such as weather-adaptable running pants, moisture-wicking waterproof anorak, temperature-regulating T-shirts and a unisex customisable insulation three-layer parka.

Each piece is available in two colourways for each gender, explains On, an organic palette of khaki, blue and orange that takes inspiration from nature, applied in gradient effects that suggest prolonged exposure to the elements outside. These effects, as well as the Japanese sashiko-inspired needlework print, resemble a starry night, and are the result of “a meticulous technical process to craft the perfect colour and pattern”.

Image: Loewe x On by Gray Sorrenti

To ensure that the printed gradients match across all components of each item the finishing process has been carried out by hand, added the performance brand, just as the marble effect soles are processed individually and manually, making each shoe unique.

The collaboration also emphasises sustainability, using "extensive" recycled polyester to ensure production is responsible, and even the packaging is recycled.

The Loewe x On capsule will be available at Loewe stores and online at loewe.com and on-running.com from March 9. The shoes start from 295 pounds for the On Cloudventure and the parka is 925 pounds.

Image: Loewe x On by Gray Sorrenti