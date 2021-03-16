Loewe launches bag made from surplus leather

Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe has launched a new bag made from surplus materials from previous collections.

Bags in the aptly named ‘Surplus Project’ are created using strips cut from the brand’s excess calfskin leather. Alternating smooth and soft-grained leather strips are then braided together as one piece in a lattice formation.

The simple, traditional basket weaving technique is stitched together by hand before calfskin handles and a Loewe embossment are added.

The LVMH-owned label said the bag, which costs 1,700 euros, is “a step forward” in its journey to becoming more sustainable.