Loewe taps Megan Rapinoe for latest campaign

Luxury fashion labels are no strangers to embracing cultural figures for their campaigns. However, it is a first for Megan Rapinoe, the American soccer player most known for her outspoken political views and her star power as captain on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The athlete—who was awarded the title of FIFA’s Best Woman of the Year in 2019—is now fronting the Spring 2020 campaign for Spanish luxury label, Loewe. The brand, known for its high-quality leather products, revealed the campaign featuring Rapinoe on its Instagram account.

“Any chance I get to do something outside of sport, particularly in fashion, I’m all over that,” she said to CNN in a phone interview. “Particularly in the context of women’s sports, where I feel we’re very boxed in.”

The campaign was shot by iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel and is part of its ongoing collaboration between the photographer, Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, and creative studio M/M.

According to another post the brand made on Instagram, Loewe also created a series of short videos featuring Rapinoe—coinciding with the brand’s F/W 2020 Men’s show—titled “For Real.”

Image: Megan Rapinoe Facebook