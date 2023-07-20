Loewe tops Lyst’s Q2 index, Goyard named breakout brand

Following what Lyst described as a “renaissance”, Spanish brand Loewe has topped the resale platform’s highly acclaimed index for the Q2 period, climbing 13 places over the last 12 months to take the number one place for its first time.

According to Lyst, searches for Loewe have increased 19 percent this quarter, driven by its cult basket bags and Anagram tank top, notably spotted on Kylie Jenner. Lyst cited the brand’s ongoing success as being linked to its commitment to craftsmanship and ability to capture the imagination of different cohorts of customers.

The label took the place of Prada, which fell one place to number two, and was followed by Versace, which stepped up from eighth to third place following the release of its Dua Lipa collaboration and Versace Icons drop.

Some of the most distinct players for this season also swapped their lower positions for ones slightly higher. Louis Vuitton, for example, climbed two places into the 11th spot, bolstered largely by Pharrell Williams’ highly anticipated menswear debut and a campaign starring a pregnant Rihanna.

Meanwhile, Saint Laurent rose three places to come in seventh following its Berlin fashion show and the launch of its own production company which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

Loewe SS22, Anagram tank top. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

‘Conspicuously inconspicuous’ items lead the way

One brand that was missing from Lyst’s top 20 was Chanel, which offers a highly limited digital retail footprint and therefore excludes it from The Lyst Index. However, the platform noted that Q2 was a “powerful” period for the brand, during which time its former creative director Karl Lagerfeld had been honoured at the Met Gala, while it had also hosted an extravagant Cruise show in LA.

For this quarter, Lyst named Goyard among its breakout brands after searches for the French trunk and leather goods maker rose 95 percent.

The brand’s status sat alongside Sofie Richie favoured Posse, whose searches were up 31 percent this quarter, and Loro Piana, an Italian company donned by Gigi Hadid and saw searches rise 35 percent.

The latter also appeared in Lyst’s hottest products list, which was topped by the aforementioned Loewe tank top, while Loro Piana’s baseball cap came in 10th place.

Other pieces that made their way onto the list were The Row’s Ginza flip flops, Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, Versace’s Maxi Medusa Biggie sunglasses and the Agolde jorts.

Such items led Lyst to conclude that the highly popular “quiet luxury” trend had made a definitive mark on Q2, with the platform’s data showing evidence of consumers embracing the look through “conspicuously inconspicuous” items.