London College of Fashion announces Enterprise Challenge 2022 winners

The London College of Fashion (LCF) has announced the winners of its Enterprise Challenge 2022; it is a platform that presents current creative and entrepreneurial LCF students to the university’s community and other industry professionals.

Alice Simpson, a Master in Fashion Design Technology Womenswear student, and Emily Taylor, a Master in Fashion Futures student, have won the competition with their presentation on Sages, a company that produces natural dyes from food waste.

Simpson and Taylor said in a statement: “We are thrilled to have won the Enterprise Challenge this year, and we are super excited for our next steps. Being recognised for what we are trying to achieve is a wonderful thing, and we are so grateful for everything that London College of Fashion, UAL has given us.”

They will receive funding from the challenge’s sponsor Shaftesbury PLC, a British real estate investment trust, marketing promotion from Eyes on Talents, a marketing agency, coaching from Sister London, a design and digital agency, and mentoring from The Wall Group, a management company.

In addition, they will receive a one-year Soho Friends Membership from Soho Works, a global network of workspaces that will include two feature interviews and a launch event for Sages. This year, they will also be invited to the UAL Creative Enterprise Awards Finals.

Neha Mathew, a Master in Fashion Entrepreneurship and Innovation student, came in second place with Haav, an enterprise to repurpose extra fabric and use it for sustainable home decor products.

Caitlin Higgs, a Bachelor in Creative Direction for Fashion student, was awarded third place for Un:earth, a service to track the lifespan of users’ clothing.

Lastly, Isobel Wiles, a Bachelor in Fashion Design Technology student, and Johana Kasalicka, a Bachelor in Fashion Photography student, received a highly commended award for their pitch about Novey Zine, a publication with augmented reality content and CLoSh, a closet-sharing social media platform.

A committee consisting of industry professionals including Amma Amihyia, senior manager of The Wall Group, Ioan Williams, general manager and membership manager at Soho Works, Jonathan Chippindale, CEO of Holition, Karen Baines, head of group marketing and communications at Shaftesbury PLC and Linda Roberts, director of graduate futures and business and innovation at LCF, UAL, selected the winners.

Roberts added: “London College of Fashion was first founded in response to industry needs, and we continue to ensure that our students are encouraged to think, work and grow from a place of entrepreneurship to help prepare them for their careers. By looking forward to discovering where in the industry there might be skill gaps or what new roles are evolving, our students are equipped to think about what businesses need to thrive.”