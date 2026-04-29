London College of Fashion students collaborate with Adidas and Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation

Students at University of the Arts London’s London College of Fashion have unveiled a collaborative project with adidas and the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation to honour the legacy of Stephen Lawrence.

Titled The Market, the project was created by scholarship recipients from multiple courses across the college and explores the market as a shared cultural space where communities meet, exchange and connect. Students involved in the initiative come from backgrounds including Ghana and Brazil, using the concept to reflect on common experiences of community life and belonging.

The project was conceived by Ezra Alexander Pusey and Emmanuel Danquah. A capsule collection was designed by Lucian Blanchard using reworked adidas garments in the foundation’s colours of orange, black, grey and white. The looks were designed around everyday market characters such as shoppers, florists and runners, with photography and collage used to capture movement and expression.

According to adidas, the partnership aims to widen access and opportunity for young creatives who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. The scholarship programme is now in its second year and supports students across fashion design, photography, creative direction and marketing.

For fashion educators, the project highlights how scholarship initiatives can extend beyond financial support into collaborative learning experiences that combine storytelling, brand partnership and social impact. It also demonstrates how live projects can encourage interdisciplinary teamwork while connecting students’ creative practice to wider cultural and community themes.