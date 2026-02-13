London Fashion Awards unveils nominees ahead of inaugural ceremony

The London Fashion Awards has unveiled its nominees ahead of its inaugural ceremony, set for 21 February 2026 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms. Launched by Creativeth in collaboration with the newly established London Fashion Council, the annual programme aims to spotlight excellence, creativity and innovation across the UK fashion sector, a press release revealed.

The 2026 shortlist intends to reflect a broad cross-section of the industry, spanning heritage tailoring, progressive womenswear, accessories, knitwear and outerwear, alongside emerging design talent. Categories include Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year, as well as dedicated awards for Accessory, Knitwear and Outerwear brands.

Rising Talent awards in both Fashion Design and Accessory Design further underline the platform’s focus on nurturing the next generation, while The Sustainability Award and Fashion Innovation Award highlight the growing commercial importance of responsible production and technology-led solutions. A new Fashion Impact Award further recognises voices shaping industry dialogue and cultural influence.

Special Recognition will be presented to Victoria Jenkins of Unhidden, while Mary Martin of Mary Martin London receives the Cultural Impact Award. Adebayo Jones Luxury will be inducted into the Hall of Style for Couture Excellence.

Winners, selected by a jury of editors and industry executives, will be announced live during the ceremony, which will also feature select runway presentations. “We are proud to recognise a group of nominees whose work continues to push fashion forward creatively and culturally,” said Joy Johnson, marketing executive at Creativeth, said in a statement.

The nominees are as follows;

Menswear of the Year

Daniel W. Fletcher

Denzilpatrick

Joshua Kane

Kiko Kostadinov

Nicholas Daley

Oliver Spencer

Sagaboi

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Ashish

Di Petsa

Edeline Lee

Mowalola

Nensi Dojaka

Tove

Accessory Designer of the Year

Completeworks

Kat Maconie

Katherine Elizabeth Millinery

Solange

Sophia Webster

Sahar Millinery

Knitwear Brand of the Year

AGR Knit

Chinti & Parker

Lam Clothing

Oscar Ouyang

Ossian Knitwear

Pauline Dujancourt

Outerwear Brand of the Year

Cotes of London

Damson Madder

De Savary London

Hardware LDN

Meriwether

Shrimps

Rising Talent Award, Fashion Design

AV Vattev

Dreaming Eli

Hector Maclean

Johanna Parv

Karoline Vitto

Kaushik Velendra

Sinead Gorey

Saul Nash

Rising Talent Award, Accessory Design

Barnaby Horn

Clara Chu

Georgia Kemball

Jean-Luc A. Lavelle

String Ting

The Ouze

The Sustainability Award

AKYN

Baukjen

Been London

E.L.V. Denim

Fanfare Label

Lam Clothing

Tammam

Phoebe English

Fashion Impact Award

Aja Barber

Bay Garnett

Carry Somers

Doina Ciobanu

Trino Verkade

Venetia La Manna

Fashion Innovation Award

Colèchi

Cute Circuit

Fashion Innovation Agency

Fibe

Sequinova

Sojo

Stylegaze AI

Creative Agency of the Year