London Fashion Awards unveils nominees ahead of inaugural ceremony
The London Fashion Awards has unveiled its nominees ahead of its inaugural ceremony, set for 21 February 2026 at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms. Launched by Creativeth in collaboration with the newly established London Fashion Council, the annual programme aims to spotlight excellence, creativity and innovation across the UK fashion sector, a press release revealed.
The 2026 shortlist intends to reflect a broad cross-section of the industry, spanning heritage tailoring, progressive womenswear, accessories, knitwear and outerwear, alongside emerging design talent. Categories include Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year, as well as dedicated awards for Accessory, Knitwear and Outerwear brands.
Rising Talent awards in both Fashion Design and Accessory Design further underline the platform’s focus on nurturing the next generation, while The Sustainability Award and Fashion Innovation Award highlight the growing commercial importance of responsible production and technology-led solutions. A new Fashion Impact Award further recognises voices shaping industry dialogue and cultural influence.
Special Recognition will be presented to Victoria Jenkins of Unhidden, while Mary Martin of Mary Martin London receives the Cultural Impact Award. Adebayo Jones Luxury will be inducted into the Hall of Style for Couture Excellence.
Winners, selected by a jury of editors and industry executives, will be announced live during the ceremony, which will also feature select runway presentations. “We are proud to recognise a group of nominees whose work continues to push fashion forward creatively and culturally,” said Joy Johnson, marketing executive at Creativeth, said in a statement.
The nominees are as follows;
Menswear of the Year
- Daniel W. Fletcher
- Denzilpatrick
- Joshua Kane
- Kiko Kostadinov
- Nicholas Daley
- Oliver Spencer
- Sagaboi
Womenswear Designer of the Year
- Ashish
- Di Petsa
- Edeline Lee
- Mowalola
- Nensi Dojaka
- Tove
Accessory Designer of the Year
- Completeworks
- Kat Maconie
- Katherine Elizabeth Millinery
- Solange
- Sophia Webster
- Sahar Millinery
Knitwear Brand of the Year
- AGR Knit
- Chinti & Parker
- Lam Clothing
- Oscar Ouyang
- Ossian Knitwear
- Pauline Dujancourt
Outerwear Brand of the Year
- Cotes of London
- Damson Madder
- De Savary London
- Hardware LDN
- Meriwether
- Shrimps
Rising Talent Award, Fashion Design
- AV Vattev
- Dreaming Eli
- Hector Maclean
- Johanna Parv
- Karoline Vitto
- Kaushik Velendra
- Sinead Gorey
- Saul Nash
Rising Talent Award, Accessory Design
- Barnaby Horn
- Clara Chu
- Georgia Kemball
- Jean-Luc A. Lavelle
- String Ting
- The Ouze
The Sustainability Award
- AKYN
- Baukjen
- Been London
- E.L.V. Denim
- Fanfare Label
- Lam Clothing
- Tammam
- Phoebe English
Fashion Impact Award
- Aja Barber
- Bay Garnett
- Carry Somers
- Doina Ciobanu
- Trino Verkade
- Venetia La Manna
Fashion Innovation Award
- Colèchi
- Cute Circuit
- Fashion Innovation Agency
- Fibe
- Sequinova
- Sojo
- Stylegaze AI
Creative Agency of the Year
- Black PR
- Crescent Fashion
- Fabric PR
- Purple PR
- Show Media
- Task PR
- TwentyTwentyComms