London Fashion Week announces line-up for February edition

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the provisional line-up of the upcoming February 2021 edition of London Fashion Week (LFW).

Taking place from Friday 19 to Tuesday 23 February 2021, the event will feature both womenswear and menswearwear collections in a genderless showcase, digitally on the LFW platform and in and around London.

The full list of designers, brands and organisations attending is:

16Arlington, 1x1Studio, 8ON8, A. A. Spectrum, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Accidental Cutting, Ahluwalia, Apujan, Art School, Asai, av vattev, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Bora Aksu, Central Saint Martins MA Fashion, Charlotte Knowles, Completedworks, Daniel w. Fletcher, David Koma, E. Tautz, Edeline Lee, Edward Crutchley, Eftychia, Eirinn Hayhow, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Eudon Choi, Fashion East, Feng Chen Wang, Geo, Halpern, Hill and Friends, Hillier Bartley, IA London, Jamie Wei Huang, Jenn Lee, John Lawrence Sullivan, JordanLuca, Kaushik Velendra, Labrum London, Liam Hodges, Lou Dalton, Luna Del Pinal, Lupe Gajardo, Lyph, Margaret Howell, Mark Fast, Marrknull, Matthew Miller, Matty Bovan, Maxxij, Misa Harada, Mithridate, Molly Goddard, Natasha Zinko x Duoltd, Olubiyi Thomas, On Off, Osman Yousefzada, palmer//harding, Paul Costelloe, Per Götesson, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Pronounce, Published by Qasimi, Ræburn, Ray Chu, Richard Malone, Richard Quinn, Rixo, Roksanda, Shoop, Simone Rocha, Sonia Carrasco, Stefan Cooke, Stephen Jones Millinery, Susan Fang, Tata Naka, Temperley London, Tiger of Sweden, Toga, Tokyo James, Vinti Andrews, Xander Zhou, and Yuhan wang.

Co-ed, digital-first LFW to take place in February

The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced in October that its men’s fashion week in January would be canceled, instead merging genders for a February, digital-first fashion week.

BFC said the decision was made in light of the current environment surrounding Covid-19, as well as challenges linked to the movement of goods, samples and people in the single market and customs union post-Brexit.

“The BFC is committed to supporting British menswear designer businesses to show and sell their collections and will work with them on finding the best solutions to enable them to share sales materials with international buyers ahead of the February shows,” BFC said at the time.

BFC chief executive Caroline Rush said: “As the fashion industry moves towards a more sustainable and responsible future in line with the newly formed Institute of Positive Fashion, our aim is to continue to redefine our fashion week model, embracing digital and technological innovation while offering ideas and solutions that will work for all designer businesses.

“Moving LFWM into LFW in February will continue to de-gender LFW, allow designers greater flexibility to consider what collection they show when and minimise travel requirements, taking us one step closer to a more sustainable future.”