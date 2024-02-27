London Fashion Week February 2024: Key Trends and Items

Past Lives

LFW AW24 street style

Georgian, Victorian, or Edwardian, UK designers are known for their ability to put together looks that reference historical eras while making them relevant for today. . Whether it’s on the catwalks or on the streets, it’s quintessentially British to mix and match lace, tulle and sheer layers with other unexpected fabrics.

Alex S Yu

Alex S Yu FW24/ Look 7 Credits: Alex S Yu FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a transparent dusty pink slip dress over geometric print pants and a matching top with an asymmetric brown layer. Strappy sandals finished the look.

Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu FW24/ Look 4 Credits: Bora Aksu FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: an ivory pointelle sweater with a white lace collar and ruffled trim was shown with a long-layered skirt. A ‘fifties style hat and silver boots accessorized the outfit.

Molly Goddard

Molly Goddard FW24/ Look 18 Credits: Molly Goddard FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 18: a peach-colored sweater knit top with a drawstring neckline, embellished with rosettes, over a dark red tulle layered skirt.

Preen: designers, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi

Preen FW24/ Look 9 Credits: Preen FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9: a semi-transparent devoré dress under a military jacket and a green quilted jacket.

Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha FW24/ Look 28 Credits: Simone Rocha FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: a transparent shift dress with brown fur accents and crystal embellishment. Accessories included Simone Rocha x Croc footwear.

Shine On

Paco Rabanne was known for using unconventional materials such as metal and plastic in his clothing, and for his incorporation of futuristic elements in his designs. His space age style complemented the ‘Swinging Sixties’ perfectly. The iconic designer passed away just over a year ago and some of the London designers appeared to pay homage to him by showing some futuristic looks of their own.

Chet Lo

Chet Lo FW24/ Look 28 Credits: Chet Lo FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: a floor-length black fitted sleeveless dress embellished with silver paillettes and a matching headscarf.

Connor Ives

Conner Ives FW24/ Look 2 Credits: Conner Ives FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a form-fitting short sleeved black dress with mirrored paillettes and a placed print in white.

David Koma

David Koma FW24/ Look 35 Credits: David Koma FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 37: a black fishnet top with large round silver and crystal embellishment and black hose under a floor-sweeping duster; accessorized with black patent pointed toe flats.

Annie’s Ibiza: designer, Annie Doble

Annie's Ibiza FW24/ Look 5 Credits: Annie's Ibiza FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6: a fitted mini dress embellished with silver bugle beads and silver strappy sandals.

Di Petsa: designer, Dimitra Petsa

Di Petsa FW24/ Look 27 Credits: Di Petsa FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: a silver bustier with bead embellishment with black leather pants. A silver choker matched the bustier.

Intimate Moments

Half-way through, It’s becoming clear that two big overall trends for the ready-to-wear season will be tailoring and lingerie. As seen the week before in New York, designers used a myriad of sheer fabrics, silks and satins for sensual lingerie-inspired looks.

Barrus: designer, Neslişah Yılmaz

Barrus FW24/ Look 7 Credits: Barrus FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a black bustier with sheer panels embellished with crystal and a matching knee-length waist slip accessorized by black sandals.

Dilara Findikoglu

Dilara Findikoglu FW24/ Look 14 Credits: Dilara Findikoglu FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a nude corset with a lace-up front over a sheer nude ‘car wash’ sheer waist slip and clear sandals.

Huishan Zhang

Huishan Zhang FW24/ Look 1 Credits: Huishan Zhang FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: an ivory satin floor-length slip with an embroidered floral placed print and a black sheer overlay.

JW Anderson

JW Anderson FW24/ Look 26 Credits: JW Anderson FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 26: a sheer olive-green slip with dark red plaited straps and tassels, shown with sheepskin booties.

Preen: designers, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi

Preen FW24/ Look 20 Credits: Preen FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a black lace floor-length slip with pink straps, accessorized with a black lace face veil and black boots.

Skirting the Issue

Fashion constantly proves that for every point there is a counterpoint. After the phenomenal success of miniskirts during the past few seasons, London designers went in the opposite direction showing skirts in maxi and even floor-sweeping lengths.

16 Arlington: designer, Marco Capaldo

16 Arlington FW24/ Look 26 Credits: 16 Arlington FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 26: a sleeveless ochre-colored knit top and ankle length pleated skirt in an ostrich pattern faux leather. An oversized wool scarf and black boots completed the look.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry FW24/ Look 3 Credits: Burberry FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Mithridate: designer, Demon Zhang

Mithridate FW24/ Look 31 Credits: Mithridate FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Rocky Star

Rocky Star FW24/ Look 11 Credits: Rocky Star FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 31: a red and black space dyed turtleneck mohair sweater and black floor-length quilted puffer skirt with red detailing.

Look 11: a floor-length brown printed skirt with a broad gold border, matching bustier and choker under a cropped brown jacket. A boxy minaudiere and sunglasses finished the look.

Roksanda Ilincic

Roksanda FW24/ Look 3 Credits: Roksanda FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a long gored skirt in dark red leather with a crackled finish was shown with a black zip-front jacket in a technical fabric and black pants.

Menswear Inspired

It’s well documented in the annals of modern fashion history that we have Coco Chanel to thank for spearheading the use of menswear fabrics for women’s clothing. From 1926 to 1931, during her relationship with the Duke of Westminster, Chanel lived in England and often wore his clothing, which included tweeds and other plaid fabrics. With this season’s emphasis on tailoring, London designers used traditional menswear fabrics for a variety of looks.

Paul Costelloe

Paul Costelloe FW24/ Look 21 Credits: Paul Costelloe FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 21: a brown and white Prince of Wales check coat with a cocoon shape and scarf front detail. It was shown with brown boots.

Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem FW24/ Look 2 Credits: Erdem FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: an asymmetric black and white tweed shift dress with a herringbone pattern and frayed hem. Accessories included opera length black leather gloves and Mongolian fur flats.

Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead FW24/ Look 13 Credits: Emilia Wickstead FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a long double-breasted coat in a black and grey plaid with a fur trimming and lining. Ghillie loafers completed the look.

Yuhan Wang

Yuhan Wang FW24/ Look 29 Credits: Yuhan Wang FW24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 29: a black and ivory jacket in an oversized houndstooth check with a shawl collar and frayed edges.

Burberry: designer, Daniel Lee

Burberry FW 24/ Look 23 Credits: Burberry FW 24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a bronze-colored flight jacket with a Mongolian fur collar and a floor-length brown, white and tan plaid kilt.