London Fashion Week’s phygital fashion show looks to highlight AR clothing

A phygital fashion show that took place during the ongoing London Fashion Week has looked to herald in an era of digital fashion for the event.

Talent support programme On/Off partnered with Brand New Vision (BNV) for the mixed-reality show, hosting a number of designers who showcased collections of digital wearables.

On entering Swiss Church Studios in London’s Covent Garden, visitors could view a ‘real time’ virtual fashion show, which saw models walk alongside their avatars in an interactive runway.

Ultimately, the event looked to portray the new perspectives of augmented reality (AR), and the opportunities that present themselves among this form of technology.

LFW BNV x On/Off's phygital fashion show. (From left) Looks by Taskin, Oscar Keene and Valaclava. Images: BNV

Designers involved included Taskin Geok, Oscar Keen and Valaclava, who each presented their own take on digital fashion through three garments, available through the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The digital assets were launched for sale by BNV at the event, and will continue to be available for purchase for limited time via a ‘mystery box’, which also will include access to in-person and virtual benefits.

In a release, Geok said: “We are already the product of a mixed reality: online and offline identities are inseparable, but the fashion industry has not made great efforts to create radical new concepts that reflect this.

“Therefore, the revolutionary quality of this show is that it makes a truly contemporary proposition: fashion that reflects simultaneously live in digital and physical reality.”