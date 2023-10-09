London Frieze Week 2023: JCA master students to showcase designs

With London Frieze Week set to kick off in the UK capital later this week, the JCA I London Fashion Academy, co-founded by Jimmy Choo, has announced the second edition of its master student showcase during the event in a press release.

Contemporary art event London Frieze Week will be taking place this week, from Tuesday October 11 to Sunday October 15. The current group of graduating master students at JCA I London Fashion Academy will present their designs at its Mayfair campus, at Hanover square on Thursday, October 12.

Seven students are graduating from the JCA’s master programmes in fashion entrepreneurship in design and brand innovation this year.

On the first floor of the Academy's building at Hanover square, a space has been reserved for each student and has been designed according to the unique vision of each of them. The JCA’s current graduating class includes designers Polly McEvitt, Olivia Black, Mariam Saeed, Saleha Hussain, Rocio Sánchez, Meryem Bertal, and Aaiyma Masoud.

The master student showcase on October 12 is an exclusive event, accessible by invitation only. Last year, Jimmy Choo’s JCA hosted a runway show presenting the designs of its previous graduating master students, as per the release shared by the school.

More recently, During London Fashion Week SS24 in September, three JCA I London Fashion Academy alumni headlined a charity event in collaboration with This Is Icon. The Academy also hosted a preview of the creations of its current group of designers enrolled in the design, branding and entrepreneurship bachelor programme and its master students of the design-entrepreneurship programme.