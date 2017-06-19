London Men's Collections SS18 Overview

Trendstop's catwalk team brings you the latest insights into the key collections, influential designers and fashion innovation fresh from London's runway and showroom spaces. SS18 marks the 5th anniversary of the event with 70 designers hosting over 100 catwalk shows and presentations. A specially commissioned logo designed by artist Tracy Emin and video screenings created in collaboration with i-D magazine affirm the city's status as the home of avant-garde menswear. Trendstop's menswear experts reveal the directions that will inspire your next collection while our comprehensive trade show coverage and catwalk galleries analyse and evaluate each trends commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at three essential trends informing the Men's SS18 season. Surfer Luxe illustrates the elevation of sportswear looks through premium quality fabrications and finishes whilst The Safety Strap introduces utility detailing to both formal and causal categories as hybrid styles continue to show strongly. Finally, Spring Showers protects against unpredictable summer climes with directional seasonal adaptations to traditional waterproof outerwear.

Surfer Luxe

Laidback surfer style is elevated to luxury level through rich fabrications and elaborate prints. Board shorts and cover-ups are reworked in silk and satin whilst thick rubberised finishes give sweats a premium handle. Mix and match all-over prints take inspiration from classic silk scarves, combining heritage florals, baroque swirls and wallpaper patterns with abstract geos and stripes.

The Safety Strap

Menswear taps into the hybrid trend as athletic straps and climbing clip details are applied to both streetwear and formal attire. Nylon webbing trims trail from drawstring fastenings, adorn casual hoodies and crisscross suiting for a high performance utilitarian edge. High-vis orange accents and typography prints enhance the technical feel.

Spring Showers

Outerwear takes inspiration from the classic rain mac with glossy waterproof finishes. Fashion-forward colour-ways in vinyl or patent finishes update traditional styles, whilst directional mid and cropped lengths offer a more sophisticated approach to festival dressing and guard against unexpected summer downpours.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Oscar de la Renta, Warm, Chanel, Kitx, all Resort 2018.