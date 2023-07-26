London Sneaker School announces concept store opening on Savile Row

Sneaker design institution the London Sneaker School (LSS) is opening its own concept store in Mayfair, London in collaboration with global creator community Canvvs. The concept store will be located on Savile Row and will open its doors this Friday, July 28, as per a press release sent out by the school.

The London Sneaker School is a new London institution that specialises in sneaker (design) education.

Since its founding in 2020, LSS consists of a factory workshop located in the Hackney borough. With the opening of the new concept store, the school will soon have a presence in the city.

The concept store on Savile Row will “offer a unique retail experience by bridging manufacture, education and retail,” the release shared with FashionUnited reads.

It will feature a “bespoke sneaker service” where custom sneakers will be handmade, and the LSS core collection with handmade sneakers made by the LSS team will be available to order.

The LSS team will advise customers during a design consultation, after which the custom sneakers will be hand-crafted in London by experienced cordwainers, with the option to add a hand-painted element, created by local artists from the Canvvs community.

London Sneaker School to open concept store

In addition, those interested can participate in online and in-person shoemaking courses at the LSS workshop in Hackney and buy educational products that teach beginners how to handcraft sneakers.

During workshops with industry experts, participants will have the opportunity to learn about sneaker design and customisation and the latest insights from the sneaker industry.

Commenting on the news in a release, Jase Cooper, founder and creative director of London Sneaker School said: “We are very excited to open our flagship store on Savile Row."

He continued: "This strategic location will allow us to combine our culture and community with Savile Row’s rich heritage and association with the finest craftsmanship in the fashion industry, in a true celebration of all aspects of culture that London has to offer."

“The store will build on our belief that when manufacturing is closer to the culture opportunities for new forms of expression are born for independent creators,” the LSS founder concluded his statement.