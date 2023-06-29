London ss24 runway collections: attendees wear streetwear and independent brands

June 9 to June 12, 2023 saw a few of the London designers and design schools present collections for ss24. Attendees, including fashion editors, buyers and stylists, stepped out in a wide array of styles, most often wearing hip street labels and smaller, independent brands. Here are the best of the best:

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1

An asymmetric shirt dress by the Northern Irish designer JW Anderson rendered in distressed blue denim and accessorized with brown Isabel Marant clogs.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2

The ‘Olive L'Ardeur’ Layered Sweater Vest and The Hidji Signature Denim jeans, both by New York brand, Who Decides War, designed by Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore; accessories included Balenciaga sneakers.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3

A grey Verdusa cargo pocket front pleated mini skirt was teamed to a white halter neck tank top, accessorized with gold jewelry, a Christian Dior bag, white socks and white Mary-Janes.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4

Copenhagen designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s black polyester wrap dress worn with Axel Arigato sneakers, and a Jil Sander bag.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 5

Creative director Abdel Queta Tavares in a Zara ‘Copenhagen 1987’ vest and two of his signature red hats.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 6

A ruched cotton-poplin midi shirt dress by Danish brand Ganni, accessorized with white Topshop sandals and a yellow handheld bag.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7:

A logoed cutaway tank top and a tartan mini skirt accessorized with a fanny pack by NYC brand Sprayground (designers are David Ben-David and Eddie Shabot) and Nike Blazer sneakers.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 8

A ‘burning embroidery’ knit vest in recycled wool and cashmere from Doublet, a Tokyo-based streetwear label founded by Masayuki Ino and Takashi Murakami. The vest was teamed with a customized skirt from Adidias and green and white slides.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9

A Golf Wang ‘White House’ button down designed by Tyler the Creator with a bag by the Dutch label Patta, designed by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume “Gee” Schmidt.

London ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 10

A ‘naturotica’ banana tee shirt from the British designer, Christopher Kane. It was teamed with a pair of black shorts, striped socks and Prada loafers.