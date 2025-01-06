L’Oreal unveils skin analysis tool at CES 2025

Beauty giant L’Oreal has unveiled a new personalised skin analysis tool at the annual CES tech showcase in Las Vegas, US, which enables consumers to understand their skin’s ageing trajectory in just five minutes.

The L’Oréal Cell BioPrint, created in partnership with Korean startup NanoEnTek, is a portable lab-on-a-chip device, which uses cutting-edge science rooted in proactively addressing skin longevity.

The groundbreaking device provides personalised skin analysis in minutes, using advanced proteomics – the study of how protein composition in the human body affects skin ageing to reveal how fast the consumer’s skin is ageing and provide them with personalised advice on how to slow down the appearance of ageing.

The analysis will also share ingredient responsiveness, allowing consumers to gain insights into the skincare that works best for their needs, such as predicting how their skin will respond to key ingredients such as retinol.

In a statement, L’Oréal stresses that the new innovative tool is a shift from reactive to proactive skincare, as the device can help predict potential cosmetic issues, such as dark spots or enlarged pores, before they become visible, enabling users to take proactive steps to help protect the beauty of their skin.

Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal Groupe, said: "At L'Oréal, we're always looking toward the future of beauty, blending cutting-edge discoveries with our long-standing beauty expertise. With skin being the largest organ, and a key part of people’s wellbeing, we are thrilled to unveil Cell BioPrint, an exclusive microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology coupled with our century-long skin science leadership.

“With the Cell BioPrint device, we offer people the ability to discover deeper insights about their skin through specific biomarkers and to proactively address the beauty and longevity of their skin.”

L’Oréal Cell BioPrint tool Credits: L’Oréal

The L’Oréal Cell BioPrint device features NanoEntek’s exclusive microfluidic lab-on-a-chip technology, which leverages some of NanoEnTek’s 100-plus patents to measure the presence of L’Oréal‘s groundbreaking protein biomarkers.

It works through a simple, non-invasive process, where a facial tape strip is placed on the person’s cheek, before being placed into a buffer solution and loaded into the tool for analysis. While L’Oréal Cell BioPrint processes the sample, the Skin Connect device takes several images of one’s face and a short questionnaire about skin concerns and ageing is completed.

The firm said it would begin a pilot of the new system with a L’Oreal brand in stores in Asia later in 2025.