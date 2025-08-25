Lorena Saravia is the first Mexican designer to collaborate with H&M
H&M has been launching special collections with various renowned designers and brands worldwide for twenty years. In this time, they have created collections with Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Moschino, Mugler and Alexander Wang, to name a few. Now, Lorena Saravia joins this list with the first collection with Mexican essence.
The collaboration with the designer will be available from October 16, 2025 in selected stores and online.
The twenty-nine pieces present a youthful and contemporary look. This look has a strong and empowered character that has always distinguished Saravia’s designs. Of course, the garments also reflect the creative's heritage. This is achieved through touches such as a T-shirt that says “México Mío”. It is also reflected through more subtle details, such as the denim chaps that simulate those used in charreria.
“When I started my brand, I wanted to create something distinctively Mexican that represented quality, impeccable cut and contemporary style for the modern woman. Mexico is often seen as a macho society, but women have always been a formidable force. My hope is that every woman who wears my designs feels inspired and empowered,” shared Lorena Saravia in a statement.
The mix of garments in the collection combines more structured options, such as a jacket or a fitted denim skirt, with more comfortable offerings, such as a hoodie and T-shirts. The dresses that distinguish the designer were not missing, both in short versions, backless and with more rigid fabrics, or long with a soft and vaporous texture.
The colour palette remained neutral, with whites, beige, blacks and chocolate brown. Textures play an important role in the offering. Saravia uses fringes, suede, satin fabrics, appliqués and even knits in a high-necked sweater with only one sleeve. And, of course, the cowboy boots could not be missed.
“What I admire most about Saravia is the mastery with which she draws inspiration from her heritage and Mexican craftsmanship to create something fresh, original and truly her own. Overall, there is a beautiful connection to the land, fused with contemporary elegance,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, in a statement.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com