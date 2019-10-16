Los Angeles Fashion Week dedicates itself to emerging designers from around the world

With the exception of a few particular labels many designers opt to present each season in the city where they are either based or from. Whether shows are taking place in one of the big four—New York, London, Milan, or Paris—or in another city around the globe such as Copenhagen, Mexico City, Seoul, or Shanghai, designers have a tendency to return to their roots when it comes to showing their latest collections. That is, of course, unless they choose to relocate to an exotic location for a Resort collection or another presentation before returning home. And while many designers have chosen Los Angeles as one of those destinations, the city’s own fashion week has become a hub for international emerging designers from around the world, showcasing the up-and-coming talents from around the world.

Peruvian designer Noe Bernacelli , known for intricate designs and delicate beading, opened Los Angeles Fashion Week—also known as LAFW—to set the tone of its Spring/Summer 2020 season. As one of the smaller fashion week events to happen across the globe, LAFW has become a time of year where designers such as Thailand’s Renim Project or London’s Luooifstudio are making their U.S. debut.

According to Chipman, LAFW has become the official destination for emerging brands on the west coast.

“Los Angeles Fashion Week is an organization dedicated to raising the profile of fashion in the United States with focus on the emergence of Los Angeles as one of the most important cultural cities in the world,” Arthur Chipman, the executive producer of LAFW, said to FashionUnited in an email. “We are proud to be a leader in supporting the growing community of artists and designers that are part of the cultural renaissance in Los Angeles and bringing them to the world stage.”

And while there are many brands hailing from across the pond and around the world, LAFW is eager to host stateside designers as well including Project Runway contestant Bishme Cromartie, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, or Los Angeles-native streetwear designer Smock Me.

As LAFW continues to grow as the destination for emerging talent from around the world, it will maintain its mission to not only promote up-and-coming designers, but to further exemplify how Los Angeles has become a city known for its cultural diversity.

Images: Manny Llanura