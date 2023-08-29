Louis Tomlinson launches luxe streetwear label 28

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has launched the debut collection from his new premium luxe streetwear brand 28, which embodies his Northern roots, music, and football heritage.

Drop 1, available from the brand’s website, takes inspiration from the football pitch to the skatepark and features its 28 geometric branding across T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers, track tops, and a cap.

Louis Tomlinson’s new label 28 launches drop 1 Credits: 28 by Jon Gorrigan

The debut collection is filled with vintage-inspired sports silhouettes, including soft luxurious roll-neck lightweight tops that pay homage to the golf course, as well as a premium luxe take on the football shirt in green and ecru, alongside heavyweight plush jersey hoodies and half cab zip sweats.

Other highlights include the monogrammed track jackets in a shower-resistant fabric with a crinkle finish.

“The collection trades on the nuance of aspiration and influence,” explains the brand in the press release. “To be interpreted by the consumer and adapted to a modern wardrobe, thrift shop chic silhouettes collude with luxury fabrics working together in tandem with an empathetic recognition and defined emotional resonance to Louis’ past.”

To launch his new brand, Tomlinson has worked “in tandem with a pool of eminent creatives forming a trusted and seasoned collective to guide the product and the visual narrative” to create grassroots imagery short by Jon Gorrigan and styled by Helen Seamons.

Prices for 28 range from 20 pounds for a pair of full-length socks to 90 pounds for a hoodie or a track jacket.

