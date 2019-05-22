Louis Vuitton brings technology to its handbags with Royole

Royole Corporation, the company known for creating flexible screen displays, sensors, and smart devices, has teamed up with Louis Vuitton to bring its technology to luxury fashion. Together, the brands have created the world’s first handbags to feature flexible displays and sensors, which debuted at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2020 fashion show.

In a press release from Royole, Louis Vuitton’s “Canvas of the Future” range includes three leather handbags with the flexible displays, which allow consumers to choose custom images, videos using the touchscreen surface.

According to the announcement, the technology-driven design took two years to produce. However, it will give its users an infinite amount of customization.

“We are delighted to announce this new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, a legendary brand which we have always admired,” said Dr. Bill Liu, founder and CEO of Royole, in a statement. “Canvas of the Future shows have flexible displays and sensors are becoming embedded in our visions of the future in many different sectors. Louis Vuitton has done a fantastic job in incorporating our innovative technology into their elegant, iconic designs.”