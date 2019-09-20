Louis Vuitton launches LVTV

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has launched LVTV, which is now part of their YouTube challenge. LVTV will take fans of the brand behind the scenes of the company and feature clips from runway shows. With Paris Fashion Week coming up, Louis Vuitton had perfect timing.

The first videos released on LVTV feature actress Emma Stone prepping for the 2019 Oscars, Chloë Grace Mortez getting ready for the Met Gala, and a behind the scenes look at Louis Vuitton's 2020 Cruise show. As video content becomes more essential to fashion brands as they work on reaching new audiences, LVTV is seen as a pivotal part of the brand's marketing strategy.

Content on the channel is organized around five major categories including savoir-faire, institutional, friends of the house, travel and campaigns. Youtube's fashion and beauty content is quickly growing as the platform has upped its fashion ante. While the beauty industry embraced Youtube, fashion was a bit more reluctant as they stuck to their Instagram feeds, but that is quickly changing as they realize how many views they can get per video. Louis Vuitton's video with Youtube star Emma Chamberlain garnered over 2 million views.

photo: via louisvuitton.com