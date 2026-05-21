Louis Vuitton mixes ruffles, biker leather and pop art in a star-studded New York show

New York - French fashion house Louis Vuitton merged ruffles, biker-style leather and the pop graphic art of Keith Haring for its cruise 2027 collection. The brand presented the collection on Wednesday evening in a star-studded show at a New York museum.

Watched by Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's womenswear line, Nicolas Ghesquière, unveiled a collection based on contrasts and bursts of colour.

Structured leather jackets were paired with fluffy Medici collars.

The showcased outfits were splashed with the orange, pink and green colours characteristic of the Pop Art movement. They also featured dark purple, dusty pink and teal.

In heels or trainers, the models wore metallic footwear. Their legs were on display in boxer-style shorts, cycling shorts or tailored Bermuda suits.

Hats, either bucket or cloche style, topped off the outfits. Otherwise, the models' hair was worn loose and styled with the horizontal streaks popularised by figure skater Alysa Liu, the brand's new ambassador.

The show took place at The Frick Collection, marking the first time the museum has hosted a fashion event since its renovation last year.

A former steel magnate's mansion, the art gallery boasts an impressive collection of European paintings and works of art dating back to the Renaissance. The models walked the runway under arches and famous art pieces.

"Inside the timeless rooms of The Frick Collection, beauty and art transcend time in a silent dialogue," LV posted on Instagram, as the brand and the museum announced a three-year patronage partnership.

Louis Vuitton will fund three major temporary exhibitions and will organise free evenings for visitors outside of the museum's regular hours, on the first Friday of each month for a year.