Louis Vuitton to make Hong Kong runway debut

French luxury house Louis Vuitton is set to debut its men’s pre-fall 2024 collection during a runway show in Hong Kong, where it has partnered with local brand operator K11 Group to host the event.

Set for November 30, the showcase will take place at the Avenue of Stars at K11 Victoria Dockside and will be, what the firm said, a way to “further solidify Hong Kong’s reputation as a thriving economic and cultural hub”, while asserting its “position as one of the world’s foremost fashion capitals”.

It will likely build on the theatrics already present in the displays conceived by Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director Pharrell Williams, who since attaining the position has held a number of high-profile runway events showcasing the brand’s collections.

One of which has also seen the house takeover Seoul’s Jamsugyo Bridge, in South Korea, where Williams presented the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection to a crowd of Korean stars and influential figures.

Louis Vuitton’s strategy of bringing shows closer to the Asian market is a one that is currently being mirrored by similar high-end brands looking to capitalise on the interest of affluent buyers in such locations.

Marni, for example, brought its autumn 2023 collection to Tokyo, Japan, earlier in the year, while Gucci was another to take to Seoul, this time in the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace, where a Cruise 2024 collection merged the brand’s heritage with the country’s own history.