LoveNotLandfill launches popup store with Depop

Last weekend, the eco fashion campaign #LoveNotLandfill launched a Popup store experience in the Carnaby, London, together with the online fashion marketplace Depop. A number of popular depop sellers were present to meet their followers in this 4-day event, where a collection of pre-loved and vintage fashion items were showcased.

UK consumers have an affinity for buying clothes on mobile devices, averaging six hours per week researching and purchasing fashion online, as reported by the Business of Fashion. This event aimed to bring back the human interaction and the tactile experience of touching in the shopping process, which helps to reduce returns and disposal of garments, says the organisers from #LoveNotLandfill in a statement.

Adwoa Owusu Darko, who is @minisworld on the depop platform, said she has been a seller on Depop for three years, inspired by the community. “A bit of my creativity and my personality is being worn by someone else. Buying preloved is an easy way to reduce waste – I’ve been making more of a conscious effort to educate my buyers and change my processes to be more sustainable too.”

Depop is a fashion marketplace app, and a creative platform where people can buy, sell and discover fashion items. It currently serves about 13 million people. #LoveNotLandfill is a campaign targeting young Londoners to reduce waste in fashion. It is supported by EU Life and is part of the European Clothing Action Plan (ECAP).