LPU highlights industry-focused approach to fashion education

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has outlined its vision for fashion education in a new article highlighting how its School of Design – Fashion Design & Technology is adapting its curriculum to reflect changes in the global fashion industry.

The university says its programmes are designed to combine creative practice with technical knowledge, entrepreneurship and sustainability, reflecting the growing demand for graduates who can work across multiple areas of the fashion sector. According to LPU, the curriculum is regularly updated to align with international industry developments and includes opportunities for students to engage with fashion design, technology and responsible production practices.

A key focus of the programme is industry engagement. LPU reports that students participate in fashion shows, design competitions, workshops and seminars led by industry professionals, while partnerships with fashion companies are intended to provide internship opportunities and practical experience. The university also emphasises international exposure through exchange programmes, collaborative projects and global competitions that introduce students to international markets and design perspectives.

The article highlights sustainability as an integral part of fashion education rather than a standalone subject. Students are introduced to topics such as ethical production methods, environmentally conscious materials and responsible design approaches, reflecting broader industry efforts to integrate sustainability into product development and supply chains.

LPU also points to the increasing role of digital technologies in fashion education. Through workshops and guest lectures, students are exposed to areas including digital textile design, virtual fashion, metaverse applications, artificial intelligence and luxury fashion management, illustrating the expanding range of technical competencies expected of future fashion professionals.

Recent activities at the School of Design have included student participation in Lakmé Fashion Week, garment manufacturing trade exhibitions and collaborations with industry partners, alongside workshops delivered by professionals from fashion, retail and creative industries. The university says these experiences are intended to complement classroom learning with exposure to current industry practices.

For fashion educators, LPU's approach reflects wider developments across fashion education, where programmes are increasingly combining traditional design skills with sustainability, digital technologies, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration. As fashion careers continue to evolve, institutions are placing greater emphasis on preparing graduates with a broad skill set that extends beyond garment design alone.