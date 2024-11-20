Lucy & Yak launches charity collection to challenge Black Friday

Independent socially and environmentally conscious lifestyle brand Lucy & Yak is launching a limited-edition collection with long-time charity partner Fior Di Loto Foundation as part of its ongoing effort to challenge Black Friday.

From November 25, the brand will offer a six-piece collection, including dungarees, trousers, tees, and bags, featuring unique prints designed by three artists from India - Chaaya Prabhat, Namrata Kumar, and Rohan Dahotre.

The limited-edition products have been inspired by traditional Indian fabric patterns, printing techniques, textiles, and nature, resulting in vibrant and colourful designs to raise money for Fior Di Loto Foundation, which focuses on education for girls.

Lucy & Yak x Fior Di Loto Foundation charity collection Credits: Lucy & Yak

The collection will be available online and in Lucy & Yak stores, with the brand donating 50 percent of profits from the products directly to the Fior Di Loto Foundation. During the Black Friday sales period, from November 25 to December 3, Lucy & Yak will also donate half of all profits to the foundation.

Lucy Greenwood, co-founder of Lucy & Yak, said in a statement: “We believe Black Friday can be a force for good and we hope our campaign will inspire other brands to think about Black Friday in a different way.

“With the help of our community, we’ve funded 1,021 years of education for girls in Rajasthan, India- receiving the updates from Deepu and Mara (the founders of Fior Di Loto) through the year is a real highlight for me to see the impact we’ve all made to these girls’ futures. This is the story we hope to share through our platforms throughout Black Friday week, with the aim to beat last year’s milestone of sending 257 girls to school.”

Lucy & Yak x Fior Di Loto Foundation charity collection Credits: Lucy & Yak