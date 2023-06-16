LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue host ‘Runway Icons’ catwalk show

Italian luxury marketplace LuisaViaRoma teamed up with British Vogue and the media outlet’s outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful for the open-air catwalk show, ‘Runway Icons’.

Held in Florence’s Piazzale Michelangelo, the event drew in a star-studded cast and celebrity audience, with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Imaan Hammam, Eva Herzigova, Tobey Maguire and Irina Shayk among those to have descended on the occasion.

The show itself looked to trace the evolution of global fashion and style through the decades, featuring looks from over 50 international emerging and established designers, each curated by Enninful.

Credits: Looks from the 'Runway Icons' catwalk show by LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue. Image: Ray-Ban

Over 70 models showcased the variety of looks, including the likes of Stella Maxwell, Winnie Harlow and Ashley Graham, while more than 1,500 guests from the fashion and creative industries were in attendance.

Following the event, sunglasses specialist Ray-Ban was the host of an after-party and dinner, which were held in the Reverse Garden and celebrated the brand’s latest product, Ray-Ban Reverse.