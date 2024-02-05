Lululemon expands into men’s footwear

Lululemon is set to expand its offering to now include men’s footwear through the launch of a new line of casual sneakers and running models for the spring/summer season.

Available in both men’s and women’s styles, the casual sneakers, ‘cityverse’, will drop February 13, while the running shoes, dubbed ‘beyondfeel’ and ‘beyondfeel trail’, will officially launch on March 19 and in May, respectively.

On the new styles, Sun Choe, Lululemon’s chief product officer, said in a release: “At Lululemon, every product we make is designed to embody our feel-first philosophy, which is rooted in the belief that when you feel your best, you perform your best—and our new styles and men’s footwear offerings are no exception.

“With new performance running shoes and our first-ever casual sneaker added to our lineup, we can now outfit both men and women in versatile gear from head to toe.

“Extensive research, wear-testing and ambassador feedback went into each of these designs to ensure a perfect fit, no matter the activity.”

While cityverse is designed to be an “elevated everyday staple”, the running shoes have been informed by foot morphology and biomechanical insights, according to the brand.

The styles are to be launched online and in stores across North America, Europe and China Mainland, with additional footwear innovations to also be unveiled throughout the coming year.